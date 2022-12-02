NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — On December 3, Camilla Francisquini would have celebrated her 1st birthday. However, she was tragically killed, and her murderer is still on-the-run.

To honor Camilla, and help bring her justice, the Naugatuck community is joining forces to spread awareness of the situation.

On Wednesday, the Naugatuck Police Department is asking the community to show support for Camilla’s family and honor her 1st birthday by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout the town.

Naugatuck will host its tree lighting on the Town Green at 5 p.m.

NPD officers have been wearing pink Camilla bracelets to show support for her family and help remind them of their mission to seek justice for the child. Police said that while these bracelets are not for sale to the public at this time, orders have been made to obtain more in the coming days, and the public will be notified when they’re available.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 cash reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the Naugatuck man accused of killing Camilla. The NPD and the FBI is continuing to work to apprehend 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who investigators believe killed Camilla on the morning of Nov. 18.

Officers responded to the home just after 11:30 a.m. on November 18 after a family member called 911 to report a dead child.

NPD Chief Colin McAllister said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. McAllister said officers found Camilla’s body in “a state of dismemberment.”

“To those who have called, messaged, and sent in tips for information we thank you for aiding us in our efforts to bring this violent criminal to justice,” the NPD said on Saturday. “We continue to ask the public to help be our eyes and ears and if you have any information regarding the suspect please contact Naugatuck Police Department immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding Francisquini or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or its confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.