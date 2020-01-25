Pints for the Parade fundraiser happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to start getting excited for one of New Haven’s biggest celebrations of the year: The annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade!

Trinity Bar is hosting a fundraiser Saturday night to raise money for the 2020 Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade!

The fun starts Saturday at 7 p.m.

Be sure to join News 8 for the parade. We will have pre-parade coverage starting at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it down to New Haven to watch the parade in person, you can tune in to New 8 at 2 p.m. for all the fun.

The 2020 Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is March 15.

