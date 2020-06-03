Pioneer in forensic science, Dr. Henry Lee retires, cites COVID concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the most respected forensic scientists in the world, Dr. Henry Lee, has announced that he will retire from the University of New Haven at the end of August.

Dr. Lee has been with the university 46 years and he says he thought about making it to 50, but the coronavirus pandemic made him rethink that milestone.

Considered a pioneer in the field, Dr. Lee helped in more than 8,000 criminal cases, including the O.J. Simpson case, the review of the John F. Kennedy assassination, and the death of JonBenet Ramsey.

He helped build one of the best criminal justice and forensic science programs in the world at the University of New Haven.

He says retiring from teaching was not an easy decision to make

It’s in my heart to work with students, future generations. They are the most important elements of our country and our society.

– Dr. Henry Lee/University of New Haven

He still plans to give lectures, finish three books and two movies – including a biopic about his life. He also plans to head to his hometown in China, where they are building the world’s first forensic science museum in his honor.

And he will, of course, be making time for his two children and four grandchildren here in Connecticut.

