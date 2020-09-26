‘Pizza, A Love Story’ is coming to DVD; Sally’s to hold release party

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Pizza, A Love Story” is coming to DVD.

The film features Gorman Bechard’s homage to New Haven’s world-famous pizzerias Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally’s Apizza and Modern Apizza.

The film sets out to prove its tag line: “Pizza wasn’t invented in New Haven. It was perfected there.”

“I learned long ago the best films are driven by passion,” Bechard said. “And if there’s one thing I truly believe it’s that New Haven has the best pizza on this planet.”

The DVD will be released on Sept. 29. To celebrate, a release party will be held at Sally’s on Sept. 29. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and is first come, first seated. The film will begin at 8 p.m. A rain date is set for Oct. 1.

Bechard spoke with News 8 about the release and the event. You can watch the full interview online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'Pizza, A Love Story' is coming to DVD; Sally's to hold release party

News /

Waterbury community pitching in to help deliver food to seniors during pandemic

News /

Yale student goes viral on TikTok for showing off university's quarantine meals

News /

23 Quinnipiac students suspended or sent home for violating guest policies amid pandemic

News /

Black Lives Matter rally to be held in New Haven today

News /

Ramp to Exit 33 in Waterbury closing for a year due to mixmaster rehab project

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss