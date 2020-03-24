1  of  3
Breaking News
Motor vehicle accident causes delay on I-84 Eastbound in Middlebury/Waterbury area Route 8 North in Thomaston closed due to multi-vehicle crash TRAFFIC: I-84 Westbound in Plainville sees delays following truck accident

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward

New Haven

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial plan in New Haven to use a local school as a spot to treat homeless COVID-19 patients is going forward on Tuesday despite some pushback at a Board of Education meeting on Monday.

The New haven Board of Ed and community members discussed what’s been a controversial decision: to make Hill Regional Career High School an emergency isolation shelter for homeless individuals who test positive for coronavirus and have nowhere to go to self-quarantine. Last night, the effort to stop the plan failed.

RELATED: Lawmakers postpone legislative businesses until April 13 due to coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Justin Elicker says the high school was identified and designated as an emergency shelter years ago and says every effort will be made to not only keep those inside safe but also those that live in the area.

The New Haven Emergency Management director also pointed out why this school was the one out of 200 in the area chosen.

Hill Career Regional was chosen for a few different reasons. It was chosen for its close proximity to both Yale-New Haven Hospital and the St. Rapheal campus. It was chosen because of its location along a major arterial route.”

Rick Fontana, Director, New Haven Emergency Management

As it stands, this will remain the emergency isolation site. Now the mayor says he is working to get security and medical staff assigned to this site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward"

Three cases of coronavirus reported at substance abuse facility, health officials say facility will remain unnamed for privacy of patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three cases of coronavirus reported at substance abuse facility, health officials say facility will remain unnamed for privacy of patients"

New Haven fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures"

Are pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Are pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19?"

New Haven PD investigating shooting at Wendy's drive-thru, SUV crash near Broadway and Whalley Avenue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD investigating shooting at Wendy's drive-thru, SUV crash near Broadway and Whalley Avenue"

New Haven shooting, SUV crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven shooting, SUV crash"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss