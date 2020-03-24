Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial plan in New Haven to use a local school as a spot to treat homeless COVID-19 patients is going forward on Tuesday despite some pushback at a Board of Education meeting on Monday.

The New haven Board of Ed and community members discussed what’s been a controversial decision: to make Hill Regional Career High School an emergency isolation shelter for homeless individuals who test positive for coronavirus and have nowhere to go to self-quarantine. Last night, the effort to stop the plan failed.



Mayor Justin Elicker says the high school was identified and designated as an emergency shelter years ago and says every effort will be made to not only keep those inside safe but also those that live in the area.

The New Haven Emergency Management director also pointed out why this school was the one out of 200 in the area chosen.

Hill Career Regional was chosen for a few different reasons. It was chosen for its close proximity to both Yale-New Haven Hospital and the St. Rapheal campus. It was chosen because of its location along a major arterial route.” Rick Fontana, Director, New Haven Emergency Management

As it stands, this will remain the emergency isolation site. Now the mayor says he is working to get security and medical staff assigned to this site.