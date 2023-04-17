NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City keeps living up to its name.

State leaders are trying to bring more trees to Connecticut’s urban neighborhoods. Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials took a walking tour as part of the governor’s plan to increase tree canopy coverage in low-income, urban neighborhoods.

Lamont said the lack of tree coverage contributes to “heat islands” that expose residential neighborhoods during hot temperatures.

“You’ve gotta balance safety, alongside all the beauty the trees represent,” he said.

The state’s environment committee has approved the proposal, which would increase coverage by 5% over the next 17 years. The plan now heads to the state senate.

“What you see right here in downtown New Haven, the fact that this could be a row of beautiful trees, providing shade and comfort, I think that shows where the state is going,” Lamont said.