Plane built by 24 high school students takes flight at Meriden Markham Airport

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people gathered at Meriden Markham Airport Friday to watch an RV-12 take off!

The plane was built by 24 students from the Teens to Flight program, under the guidance of the Meriden Chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association.

When Tyler Stout tells people he built the plane, their first questions are always, ‘a model plane?’ Not a model plane, but an RV-12.

Stout says, “I show them pictures, [explain] how we did it, it’s flying today.”

The two dozen students from Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden and other surrounding schools took on the challenge to build an RV-12 airplane. They got to see that plane take off at Meriden Markham Airport, flown by Chapter 27 president, Mark Scott.

Scott said, “Everything hands-on was them! Unless it was especially tricky, and that was a very small part. It worked out great!”

The students looked on in amazement, seeing it take flight.

Kylie Johnson said, “It’s just amazing seeing it fly… all my hard work…”

There are many things that make the plane special, from the WT in the tail number – for Wilcox Tech – to the wings. If you look closely at the wings, you’ll see signatures of everyone who helped work on and build the plane.

Jaden Rogers said, “Seeing everyone back together is a great experience. I’m glad I get to see everybody today.”

The RV-12 Aircraft is being sold to a new flight club at Meriden Markham Airport called “The Spirit of Meriden Flight Club.”