NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Plans were unveiled for a waste management facility in North Haven on Wednesday night at an Inland Wetlands Commission meeting.

The applicants, AB Eco Park, are eyeing 90 acres on Universal Drive but the city and residents shared their concerns about the proposed site of the plant.

The meeting was the first step in the approval process for AB Eco Park, due to their need to fill a 2,000-square-foot wetland to build one of their many planned facilities.

AB Eco Park plan to stabilize the wetland, cap the landfill and build on top of it.

The building would be part of a major waste management facility with a planned welcome center, glass and plastic sorting plant, a mechanical biological treatment area where metal and paper are sorted for future recycling and an organic area that will produce enough gas daily to heat 7,000 homes.

Applicant Bill Gambardella said the trash will be coming from throughout the region, estimating around 25 percent of the state’s trash and recycling is currently being shipped out of state and is costly.

AB Eco Park said the area has been stagnant since the 1980s and is covered in thousands of tires, railroad scraps and even cars.

Gambardella said their goal is to transform waste that would typically end up in a landfill and into usable products.

“For the moment it’s just .05 acres. We are trying to fill in that wetland area for the redevelopment of the entire project and mitigate all those environmental hazards back there,” Gambardella said.

The Inland Wetlands Commission questioned AB Eco Park’s application asking if it is premature with no approval yet from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“We really don’t want the only trash incinerator in the state being in New Haven or even in over the New Haven line because air does not observe geographical borders. It will waft into the most environmentally compromised areas in New Haven,” said New Haven Environmental Advisory Chairwoman Laura Cahn.

The commission also questioned the traffic this would add to the area, though the applicants said they would use railways and a current trucking route.

The meeting went well over three hours due to many questions and concerns and will need to be continued to a later date.