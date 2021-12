Early rain moving out with a very warm pattern developing today. The record high inland is 60 and 64 at the shoreline both set back in 1971. Friday is dry, breezy and still mild. Watching colder air and a storm threat on Saturday. The southern half of the state will likely see rain. Across the northern half of Connecticut, an icy mix is possible. We will keep a close eye on this over the next couple of days. No issues for Sunday other than a gusty wind and you will need the heavy winter jacket with highs in the 30s. Quiet and cold Monday & Winter officially arrives at 10:59 am Tuesday.

Early this morning: Periods of light rain and fog with rising temperatures into the 50s.