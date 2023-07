WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy is facing a first-degree robbery charge for trying to rob a Citgo at knifepoint, according to Wallingford police.

The teenager went into the gas station on Wednesday, pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier then “realized it was a kid” and told him “no,” according to a written announcement from police.

Officers then spotted the teen running on Bull Avenue and arrested him.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.