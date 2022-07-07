NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police.

Around 11:10 p.m. on July 3, police received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Poplar Street between Pine and Chatham streets. He was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said previously.

Police said John Tubac, 17, of New Haven succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police said this is the city’s sixth homicide of 2022.

Police ask any witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).