ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police.

Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is next expected to be in court on Oct. 27.

Ansonia police said that Borrero was involved in the July armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. After investigating with New Haven police, the departments linked him to multiple armed robberies in the area.

When police searched his home, they found a gun matching the description of the one used in the Xtra Mart robbery, according to police.