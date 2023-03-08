NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters were hit by a vehicle while responding to a car crash on Interstate 91 in New Haven on Tuesday night.

According to police, a car crash occurred on I-91 Southbound just before Exit 6 in New Haven at 11:16 p.m. While the New Haven Fire Department was responding to the scene of the crash, a driver in a black BMW was traveling in both the left and center lanes. The driver was identified as Wilton Ketter, 22.

Police said the BMW sideswiped a tractor-trailer and a passenger car before spinning out and striking a New Haven Fire Department truck that had been blocking the right and center lanes due to the car crash ahead.

Police said the collision caused the BMW to burst into flames. Two firefighters were inside the engine truck at the time and were transported to the hospital for possible injuries. There has been no update on their condition.

Ketter had to be extracted from the burning car and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Wilton Ketter (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Police said the vehicles that were involved in the crash all had to be towed from the scene due to damage.

During the investigation, police discovered a gun with no serial number inside the BMW. Police also learned that the BMW was being driven by a canceled license plate belonging to a Honda Accord.

Ketter was not permitted to carry a weapon, according to authorities. Ketter was later taken into state police custody early Wednesday morning and transported to the Connecticut State Police Troop I for processing.

Police said Ketter was processed under two separate UARs for motor vehicle and criminal violations.

Ketter was charged with the following offenses: carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon inside a motor vehicle and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Ketter was then charged with improper use of a marker plate, failure to insure a private motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain proper lane and failure to move or slow down for emergency vehicles.

He was issued a $20,000 cash surety bond which he posted, prior to being released.

Ketter is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on March 22.