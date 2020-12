NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers are recovering after being shot in New Haven, according to police.

Police say the 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were walking Sunday on Stevens Street. It was reported that someone shot at them from a car then sped off.

The boy was grazed in the thigh. The girl was shot in the arm. Both are already out of the hospital. No word tonight on any arrests.