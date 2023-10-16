WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men who stabbed each other during a fight on Monday are now both facing assault charges, according to police.

Alford Paradise, 31, and 26-year-old Bryan Cruz stabbed each other on Phoenix Avenue in Waterbury, according to officials. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police said the two know each other.

Paradise has been charged with assault, having weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon and being in possession of narcotics. Cruz was charged with second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Paradise was also found with two grams of crack cocaine, according to authorities.