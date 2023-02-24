Police are investigating after a 30-person brawl broke out at the TGI Friday’s in Orange on Thursday night. (CREDIT: Orange Police Department)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a 30-person brawl broke out at the TGI Friday’s in Orange on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a large brawl inside the restaurant just after 10 p.m. and found about 30 people involved in multiple fights.

The aftermath of the brawl (OPD)

Officers who tried to gain control of the brawl were kicked and punched while attempting to stop it.

Police arrested 39-year-old Carmello Dekane of Bridgeport and a 16-year-old from New Haven. Both were charged with multiple offenses including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, authorities said.

Carmello Dekane (OPD)

More arrests are expected to be made after police finish reviewing surveillance footage.

The officers who were assaulted received minor injuries and are expected to recover quickly, police said.