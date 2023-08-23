WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police say a stolen vehicle investigation closed an off-ramp on I-84 eastbound in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

According to CT Roads, the Exit 23 off-ramp was closed eastbound on I-84 in Waterbury as of 6:04 a.m.

Connecticut State Police say a trooper responded to a disabled vehicle on the off-ramp around 4:53 a.m. While police were investigating, they learned information that indicated the vehicle had been stolen from Waterbury and may be connected to criminal activity that took place prior to it being abandoned on the off-ramp.

No further information has been released at this time and police say they are unable to give an ETA as to when the off-ramp will reopen.

Those who are traveling in the area are being asked to take alternate routes.

