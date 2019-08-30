Investigation underway in New Haven after man stabbed in face

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A road is closed in New Haven Friday morning as police investigate a stabbing.

Several police officers are on scene on Park Street after a man was stabbed and suffered lacerations to the face.

Park St in New Haven is closed at Chapel as police investigate a stabbing. A man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life-threatening facial laceration. pic.twitter.com/La9iPPcdIX — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 30, 2019

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation has shut down Park Street at Chapel Street. It’s unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

There is no word on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing at this time.

