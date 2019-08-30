Breaking News
Police activity closes road in New Haven
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Investigation underway in New Haven after man stabbed in face

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A road is closed in New Haven Friday morning as police investigate a stabbing.

Several police officers are on scene on Park Street after a man was stabbed and suffered lacerations to the face.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation has shut down Park Street at Chapel Street. It’s unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

There is no word on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing at this time.

News 8 is on the scene gathering more information. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss