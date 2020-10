WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL) is hosting a drive-through and walk-up trick-or-treat event on Wednesday.

Halloween is certain to look a whole lot different in 2020, so PAL is mixing things up with the event this year. You can still wear your costume and get some candy at Wednesday night’s event.

It’s all happening at 64 Division Street in the Brass City from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, click here.