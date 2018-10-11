New Haven

Road reopens in New Haven after police investigation

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 05:36 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 06:17 AM EDT

Road reopens in New Haven after police investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The New Haven Police Department investigated an incident on Woolsey Street and James Street in New Haven early Thursday morning. 

Officials closed off a portion of the roadway while several officers were on scene. That road, however, has since been reopened. 

There is no official word on the nature of this investigation.  

News 8 was on scene but police have not released any further details at this time. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center