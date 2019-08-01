New Haven Police investigate untimely death after man found dead behind school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an untimely death in New Haven after a body was found behind a school on Thursday.

Police say that at around 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the rear of John C. Daniels School, at 569 Congress Avenue, on a deceased person complaint.

Upon arrival, medical personnel had already confirmed an adult man as deceased.

Detectives then responded to the scene and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took possession of the body.

The incident is being investigated as an untimely death at this time.