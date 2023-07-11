ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia man was shot in the leg while struggling over a gun in the parking lot of a Marshalls, according to police.

The man, 24-year-old Jonathan Javier Martinez, confronted a victim on June 22 inside the store, and then went outside, where the struggle happened, according to officials. Martinez was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said Martinez thought the victim had said something to him while driving by, and that Martinez then approached the man in Marshalls, demanding to see his car. The two went outside, where Martinez threatened the man and put a gun to his neck. The two then struggled over the gun.

Two shots were fired — with one hitting the victim’s car, and the other Martinez’s leg.

He has been charged with first-degree criminal attempt at assault, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $300,000 bond.