WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after giving a threatening message to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, according to an announcement Thursday from police — the latest in a stream of threats this month against Connecticut schools.

Police received information earlier that morning about the threat and issued a shelter in place while officers investigated.

The 17-year-old suspect was found and arrested for first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. The suspect is not a student at the school.

Further information about the suspect, including where they were found, has not been released.

The shelter in place has lifted, but police will remain at the school.

The incident comes a day after Manchester High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The school also had an increased police presence on Thursday.

That same day, Windham High School was placed into a lockdown after a report about an armed intruder. No threat was found.