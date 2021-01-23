Police arrest 3 suspects in armed carjacking in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police arrest three suspects in an armed carjacking Saturday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., police responded to Kneeland Road on a report of an armed carjacking.

Police told News 8 that the robbery led to a police chase with the suspects.

One of the suspects has minor injuries from trying to flee from police. The victim has no reported injuries, police say.

The police chase ended at Brownell Street and Edgewood Ave. The three suspects were then arrested.

This is a developing story.

