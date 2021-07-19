Police arrest juvenile involved in illegal dirt bike ride

Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Saltonstall Parkway Sunday for a report of a large group of dirt bikes/ATV’s operating recklessly in the roadway.

Courtesy: East Haven Police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a juvenile in connection to a large-scale illegal dirt bike ride Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m. Sunday, police officers were dispatched to the area of Frontage Road and Saltonstall Parkway for a report of a large group of dirt bikes and ATV’s operating recklessly on the roadway.

Upon arrival, police encountered more than 100 dirt bikes, ATV’s and motorcycles traveling eastbound recklessly, performing stunts and blocking roadways. As officers got into the area, the group surrounded and blocked police cruisers while weaving in and out of traffic and performing wheelies.

While this was happening, a person driving a red quad positioned himself in front of a police cruiser, intentionally blocking the officer. As the ATV driver taunted the officer, police said an individual on a scooter struck the rear of the quad in front of him and fell off his scooter.

The operator of the scooter was later determined to be a juvenile and arrested on the following charges: reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, interfering with police, operating while using a phone and operating without a license.

The arrestee, who will not be identified due to his age, was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing. He was issued a court date of July 26 and released to the custody of a parent.

The incident remains under investigation as police are actively trying to identify operators involved. Anyone with information regarding the identity of any operators involved in Sunday’s incident can contact the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820.