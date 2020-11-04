Police arrest man accused of killing Waterbury man during hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested the man accused in a deadly hit-and-run.
On Wednesday, police arrested 47-year-old Richard DiNicola, of Waterbury, in the death of 67-year-old James Gatlin.
Police said Gatlin was pushing a shopping cart while attempting to cross Wolcott Street on Oct. 22 when he was hit by a car driven by DiNicola.
Gatlin was taken to an area hospital where he died two days later.
On Sunday, officers located the car involved in the hit-and-run in the 800 block of East Main Street and executed a search warrant. It was seized and is being held as evidence.
DiNicola was charged with the following:
- Evading responsibility/accident resulting in death or serious physical injury.
- Tampering with physical evidence.
- Illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Operation of motor vehicle without insurance.
- Failure to renew registration
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.