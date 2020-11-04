 

Police arrest man accused of killing Waterbury man during hit-and-run

New Haven
Richard DiNicola (Credit: Waterbury PD)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested the man accused in a deadly hit-and-run. 

On Wednesday, police arrested 47-year-old Richard DiNicola, of Waterbury, in the death of 67-year-old James Gatlin.

Police said Gatlin was pushing a shopping cart while attempting to cross Wolcott Street on Oct. 22 when he was hit by a car driven by DiNicola.

Gatlin was taken to an area hospital where he died two days later.

On Sunday, officers located the car involved in the hit-and-run in the 800 block of East Main Street and executed a search warrant. It was seized and is being held as evidence.

DiNicola was charged with the following:

  • Evading responsibility/accident resulting in death or serious physical injury.
  • Tampering with physical evidence.
  • Illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
  • Operation of motor vehicle without insurance.
  • Failure to renew registration

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

