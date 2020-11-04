Police arrest man accused of killing Waterbury man during hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested the man accused in a deadly hit-and-run.

On Wednesday, police arrested 47-year-old Richard DiNicola, of Waterbury, in the death of 67-year-old James Gatlin.

Police said Gatlin was pushing a shopping cart while attempting to cross Wolcott Street on Oct. 22 when he was hit by a car driven by DiNicola.

Gatlin was taken to an area hospital where he died two days later.

On Sunday, officers located the car involved in the hit-and-run in the 800 block of East Main Street and executed a search warrant. It was seized and is being held as evidence.

DiNicola was charged with the following:

Evading responsibility/accident resulting in death or serious physical injury.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Operation of motor vehicle without insurance.

Failure to renew registration

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.