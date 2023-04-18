MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man for robbing Milford Bank earlier this year.

On Feb. 27, officers responded to 1455 Boston Post Rd. and learned that the suspect had passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied, and the suspect took over $7,000 before fleeing the scene.

Following an investigation, police arrested Scott Watkins, 41, of Stratford. He was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.

Watkins is being held on a $150,000 bond and is due in Milford Court on May 18.

