Police arrest New Haven man in connection to July burglary in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man has been arrested after stealing two bottles of alcohol from Founders House Pub & Patio in July.

On July 1 Milford Police responded to Founders House Pub & Patio on the report of a burglary.

Police report that a preliminary investigation found that a male entered the restaurant through an unlocked window and stole two bottles of alcohol from the bar area.

Officials report that surveillance video was released on social media, which led people to contact detectives identifying the suspect.

The Connecticut State Laboratory confirmed that the identified suspect’s DNA was found on the scene. Police arrested 43-year-old Louis Ortiz of New Haven.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 21 and was served Tuesday while in the custody of the Department of Corrections for other burglaries.

Ortiz was held on a $20,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court on March 16.