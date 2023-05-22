NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old Norwalk man was taken into custody on Sunday near Milford for allegedly leading street takeovers that turned violent at times.

Jefferson Duron was a ringleader who led events where groups blocked roads, intersections and parking lots. The spectators would also set fires, perform burnouts and set off fireworks. In some cases, the group would box in and vandalize police cruisers. A gun was seen at least once.

“All events can be extremely dangerous and the public is asked to be cautious when approaching one,” police documents read.

The events were in Hartford, New Haven and Tolland counties. At least 200 people were usually at each takeover.

Duron’s Ford Mustang GT was seen leading the events, according to police. He was arrested on Sunday in the Milford area and has been released on a $30,000 bond.

He has been charged with failure to display plates/inserts, reckless driving, improper rear/marker lamps, first-degree riot, inciting to riot and first-degree reckless endangerment.