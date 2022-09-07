DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Derby police arrested an unidentified suspect for allegedly stabbing a man on the Derby Green.

At about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Derby officers said they were called to the Green on a reported stabbing. Once they arrived, police located a 28-year-old man who was suffering several stab wounds to his upper body, including his neck.

An ambulance took the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where Derby police said he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Officers canvassed the scene during this time, where they said they later found the 39-year-old suspect. The suspect had a knife in their possession, and police believed they were linked to the assault.

There are no arrests at this time, however, and the case remains under investigation.

Derby police said in a Facebook post that with the information they have on this investigation, the stabbing appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information on it are asked to contact the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811.