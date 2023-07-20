NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of shooting another man at a busy train station in New Haven earlier this month has been arrested, according to Derby police.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dayron Sanchez around 8:30 p.m. on July 19 on Mansfield Street in Derby.

Authorities said a dispute on a train around 8:30 p.m. on July 5 spilled out onto the platform, where Sanchez allegedly shot a 34-year-old man, who is in critical but stable condition.

Sanchez is expected to be arraigned Thursday in New Haven.

On July 7, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department (MTA police) asked the public to help identify two suspects in the shooting by releasing two surveillance photos (as shown below).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.