NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly brandished a handgun during a verbal argument on Walnut Street.

Police said the driver allegedly pointed a small chrome handgun at the Naugatuck resident. Police described the suspect as a heavy-set light-skinned male with dirty blonde dreadlocks.

Police are asking the public for their help identifying the driver of a black Grand Jeep Cherokee (Naugatuck Police Department)



Police said the suspect was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Arizona registration bearing the license plate XPK425.

If anyone has any information on the suspect they are asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222 or the Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.