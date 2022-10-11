NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 38-year-old New Haven man guilty of first-degree sexual assault after he used a lockbox key to enter a 63-year-old woman’s apartment and sexually assault her.

Carlos Mejia was found guilty on Friday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. He did not appear for the verdict, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

The assault happened after the woman’s apartment failed inspection, and her landlord hired contractors to repair damage, according to the announcement. A lockbox was installed so that workers could fix the apartment when the woman wasn’t home.

The woman woke up when Mejia used the key to enter her apartment, according to information presented in court. He then followed her through the apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Mejia, who was out on a $100,000 bond during the trial, was not in court for the verdict. The court has issued a re-arrest order with a $750,000 bond.

Authorities have not released a picture of Mejia, or identified if he had a role in working on the woman’s apartment.

Anyone with information on Mejia’s location is asked to contact their local police department.

When sentenced on Dec. 5, he faces up to 20 years in prison.