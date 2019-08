MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Milford are trying to identify a bicyclist that was seen riding recklessly into traffic.

Police report that the bicyclist was riding on Bridgeport Avenue Friday afternoon with a group of other riders causing many drivers to swerve to avoid collision.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Milford Police.

