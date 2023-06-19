MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A medical marijuana dispensary in Milford was broken into early Monday morning.

Milford police told News 8 that around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a burglary alarm at Curalef on West River Street.

“We are closed temporarily due to an attempted break-in,” read a handwritten note on the door.

“The first responding officer got there pretty quickly,” PFC James Cox of the Milford Police Department said. “He was able to observe a black BMW SUV leaving at a high rate of speed and turn onto Boston Post Road.”

Cox said the group of four attempted to steal an ATM and drag it out of the business. They were unsuccessful in taking it.

“They went through some cash registers, but it doesn’t appear they were able to get anything,” Cox said.

Milford police told News 8 that they believe this attempted burglary is linked to an incident in West Haven.

“We got word that a little bit later, over in West Haven, there was a robbery or two attempted, and the description seemed to be the same as the one here in Milford,” Cox said.

As for the dispensary, it was closed for a short time.

“I didn’t see anything on their website,” Barbara Larsen, a medical marijuana patient, said. “I placed an order this morning. It said order accepted; order ready.”

It reopened, and our News 8 crew saw patients walking out with their orders. News 8 contacted Curaleaf for a comment but hasn’t heard back.

Police continue searching for the people who broke into the dispensary. Anyone with information is asked to call police.