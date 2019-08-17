Police captain making progress in recovery as manhunt continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information into the shooting of a New Haven police captain and the killing of another man in New Haven Monday night.

News 8 has learned Captain Anthony Duff is now walking on his own again and could be released from the hospital next week. We are also learning the investigation is going very well. That information comes from a community vigil took place on Friday.

“Father, I want you to really give them understanding and peace. Let the community come to them in love.”

Members of the community stand arm in arm with New Haven police, praying for the end to gun violence in the city.

“Father, I want you to hold onto anyone, anyone right now that is having a hard time and ready to be angry, ready to retaliate.”

On Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street Monday night, Captain Anthony Duff, who was off duty, noticed an incident between Troy Clark and another man. Captain Duff saw Clark get shot, then raced after the suspect.

That’s when Captain Duff was shot.

A community group called Ice the Beef held a vigil Friday night for the deceased Troy Clark and injured Captain Anthony Duff.

“Our real fight for Ice the Beef in this city is to stop gun violence and today. We want to stand in solidarity with our community.”

They call Captain Duff a hero for putting himself in harm’s way.

“Captain Duff is a wonderful, wonderful man and he always wants to help.”

They also had a message for the family of Troy Clark.

“My message is it’s hard, it’s gonna take time, but never give up fighting justice for what happened to your child,” Queen Bey, Tyrick Keyes’ mother says.

Queen Bey knows the pain Troy Clark’s family is going through. Two years ago, her son, 14 year-old Tyrick Keyes was also gunned down in New Haven.

“Every time I hear someone was shot or killed, it gives me more power to still come out and stand up.”

New Haven’s assistant police chief telling us Captain Duff’s condition is improving.

“I know that he walked on his own. That’s a big thing. We’re all pushing for him,” Karl Jacobson, New Haven’s assistant police chief.

He says Captain Duff isn’t just focused on his recovery. He’s also focused on Troy Clark, who he tried to save that night.

“When he found out the young man died, he was deeply upset. He really wished he could’ve saved that young man’s life.”

Captain Duff sent News 8 an email with a message to the community saying thanks for their prayers and they are very much appreciated.

As for the investigation, we still don’t know the gunman’s identity, but the assistant police chief tells News 8 things are moving in the right direction thanks to the community helping them with this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the detective bureau at the New Haven Police Department.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.