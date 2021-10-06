Police charge second man with murder in connection to June shooting death at Woodbridge Athletic Fields

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Police Department detectives have charged a second suspect with murder in connection to a death that occurred in town back in June.

On June 7, West Haven resident Rondell Atkinson, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The death occurred on the property of the Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields at 160 Pease Road.

Police investigation revealed that 26-year-old Rickey Traynham of New Haven and 24-year-old Jorden Rudel of Derby traveled to the park with Atkinson that night. Police said they robbed Atkinson, shot him multiple times and fled in his vehicle, leaving him in the parking lot. His body was discovered by a jogger the next morning.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, police arrested Traynham and charged him with felony murder, murder, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

According to police, Traynham has been incarcerated since July 11 after he was arrested on a charge of larceny in the second degree for being in possession of Atkinson’s vehicle after the incident.

Traynham is being held on a $2,000,000 court set bond.

Woodbridge Police and Connecticut State Police arrested Rudel on July 1 for his role in the homicide. Rudel was charged with felony murder, murder, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree.

Police said Rudel remains in Connecticut Department of Corrections custody on a $2,000,000 bond.