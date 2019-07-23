Breaking News
Police: Chihuahua dead after pit bull attack

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a pit bull has attacked and killed a Chihuahua.

The attack happened outside a house in Waterbury on Sunday.

Lt. David Silverio says the canines lived in the same house but with separate families and did not get along.

The dogs’ owners say they usually kept them apart but on Sunday afternoon they were let outside together and the pit bull attacked.

Silverio says the pit bull’s owner was not home at the time.

The pit bull was taken to the Waterbury Dog Pound. The animal control department will follow up on the investigation.

