WATCH LIVE: Police Chief wants New Haven officer seen kicking handcuffed suspect fired, Board of PD Commissioners hearing in session Tuesday evening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calls for change in New Haven’s Police Department Tuesday following a video showing an officer kicking a handcuffed suspect.

Officer Jason Santiago’s own body camera footage from Christmas 2019 was released earlier this year showing him kicking, punching, and pulling the braids of a man in custody. Santiago claims the suspect spat in his mouth first, an act he calls “one of the most disrespectful things one person can do to another.”

New Haven’s Chief Otoniel Reyes wants the officer fired. A Board of Police Commissioners hearing is being held Tuesday evening to determine if Santiago will be fired.

Watch the hearing live in the video below. (The board is currently in Executive Session to discuss Santiago’s case.)

In the board hearing, Chief Reyes said, “My responsibility to the men and women to our community…is to ensure that the leadership is going to be just, going to be fair, and going to be held accountable.”

Santiago’s lawyer advocated for ‘restorative justice’ in the case rather than termination. His recommendations include: Santiago serving a three-month suspension with loss of pay, undergoing further training for use-of-force, speaking at training sessions on use-of-force and how it impacts officers and the community.

In a statement in both English and Spanish, Santiago said, “God works in mysterious ways and sometimes were are presented with struggles…Right now that’s where I stand: in the middle of a struggle. And I am here to put my best foot forward…for the New Haven residents who need protecting. During the eight years of serving the city of New Haven, I have achieved great things and I have never once been disciplined.”

He went on to highlight moments where he risked his life while on-duty, including one time he and another officer saved nearly 30 people from a burning building. He also specified moments he used de-escalation techniques to prevent the use of deadly force.

“I regret that split-second decision that put us all in this moment we are in right now,” Santiago said.

Meanwhile, outside City Hall, protesters are rallying. They are in favor of the firing of Officer Jason Santiago.