MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A correction officer was arrested last month after he allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old into having sex, according to police.

Police said 36-year-old Richard Hammell from Plantsville, who officials confirmed was a Manson Youth Institution corrections officer since October 2007, was arrested on Oct. 12 and is facing charges of risk of injury to a minor, sexual assault in the second degree and enticing a minor by computer.

According to an incident report, an Online Covert Employee (OCE), who is an employee of the FBI, began speaking with Hammell on KIK in October. Police said Hammell went by the name “Tricky Dicky” on the messaging app.

Hammell and the OCE, who used the persona of a father with a 14-year-old stepdaughter, then began a conversation in which they allegedly discussed in graphic detail about arrangements for Hammell to perform sexual acts with the 14-year-old.

During the conversation, Hammell allegedly also told the OCE that he had been sexually active with other minors in the past, including a 15-year-old girl.

The report then said Hammell agreed to meet the OCE and the made-up daughter at an apartment complex in Meriden. When Hammell arrived at the location, members of the Crime Suppression Unit, Special Crimes Unit and the FBI made contact with him and took him into custody.

While in custody, Hammell told officials that he knew he was meeting a 14-year-old and her father, but he did not believe the girl was 14, and if he found that to be true, he would have left.

Hammell is being held on a $500,000 and is set to be in court on Dec. 7.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.