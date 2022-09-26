NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During a short police pursuit, an Enfield man rammed two North Haven police cruisers on Sunday, according to police.

North Haven officers said they located a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road Sunday morning in the area of Dixwell Avenue. A man was in the driver’s seat, and officers said he appeared to be unconscious. As police approached the vehicle, they noticed drug paraphernalia in his lap.

Once officers had approached the car the man woke up and sped off, nearly striking the officers, according to police.

A short time later, officers attempted to stop the man’s vehicle. He stopped, but then reversed his car, ramming into two North Haven cruisers.

After a brief pursuit, officers were able to take the man into custody, where he was identified as Michael Cancel from Enfield.

Cancel was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging officers in pursuit, reckless driving, assault on a police officer, and criminal trespassing. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Officers also said that Cancel is a known parole fugitive who has an active arrest warrant out of New Haven.