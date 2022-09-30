NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are expected to give an update on an investigation into a potential hate crime earlier this month.

On September 9 around midnight, a Latino man was severely beaten by a group of white men on York Street in front of Yale’s Davenport College, according to police. The victim and witnesses told police the suspects allegedly shouted racial slurs during the assault.

Police said the attack was captured on camera. The victim’s partner said he had to have staples in two parts of his scalp and fractures on both sides of his face.

New Haven police are expected to give an update on the attack at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

