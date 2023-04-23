NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A female who was told to wait for cars to pass ignored that advice, went to cross the street and then was hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to New Haven police.

The female was with an acquaintance at about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue when she was hit by a Nissan Sentra, according to officials. Police have not clarified the female’s age or the relationship between the two pedestrians.

The acquaintance told the female moments before the crash that she should stop and wait for cars to pass, according to police. She then crossed the street, anyway.

Officers said that video surveillance from the area showed that the two pedestrians crossed diagonally through the intersection while the light was still green for vehicles driving west on Whalley Avenue.

The driver stopped after feeling the impact, but said that she did not see the pedestrian before hitting her, according to police.