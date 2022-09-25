HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and received on-scene treatment before being transported to the hospital.

The incident was at least the second shooting of the night. About 30 minutes later, a female was injured after a bullet went through a wall on Butler Street, according to police.

The incident is under active investigation by the Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit. The department is asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at (203) 230-405 or alipford@hamdenpd.com.