HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden sexual assault suspect is back behind bars after years on the run, police say.

29-year-old Edwin Arpi was arrested last week. Police say in 2013, he sexually assaulted someone he met online. Arpi was arrested back then and released on bond. He didn’t show up in court.

Police say Arpi took off to Ecuador. They learned this month he was back in the country and he was spotted walking Friday on State Street.

He’s being held on $350,000 bond.