Police have identified victim in fatal car accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the driver in a fatal one-car accident Saturday night as Carla Jamele, 34, of Waterbury.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., Jamele was driving her blue Honda Accord when she approached the stop sign and continued through the intersection without stopping. She hit a curb in front of 248 Walnut St. and struck a satellite dish mounted to the building.

Jamele was found unconscious and non-responsive. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being treated on scene.

One of the male passengers was believed by police to have no injuries, but was transported to a local hospital. Police suspect he may have been intoxicated.

The other male passenger fled the scene before first-responders arrived.

Police worked with one witness, but this is still an open investigation. Authorities have not yet determined cause-of-death.