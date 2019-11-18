Police have named Waterbury man as person of interest in his girlfriend’s disappearance

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police released the latest information in the case of the missing Waterbury couple Monday afternoon.

Twenty-six year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez was last seen the evening of November 12th at the night club she owns, LaGuakara Taina.

Alvarez owns the nightclub with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez.

A friend/coworker of Alvarez called her in missing Wednesday night. Police went to the home Gomez and Alvarez share Wedneaday around 11:40pm for a Welfare Check. After Gomez spoke to police Wednesday night about Alvarez’s disappearance, he, too, went missing.

Gomez’s car was found at Newark airport only 4 hours after speaking with police at his home.

Police named Gomez a person of interest in Alvarez’s disappearance Monday afternoon in a press conference.

Additionally, police revealed that, in their search for Alvarez, they found that the liquor license for LaGuakara Taina has expired.

News 8 went out with four of Alvarez’s friends Monday afternoon to search multiple wooded locations for her. The search efforts have, so far, come up empty.

Police say that Gomez does have family in the Dominican Republic, but they can’t confirm that that’s where he went.