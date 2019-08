MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in the front yard of a Meriden home on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police identified the homicide victim as 32-year-old Francisco Huertas.

Huertas was found at around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, suffering from several gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home on Allen Avenue.

He died from his injuries before police arrived.

The homicide remains under investigation.