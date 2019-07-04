Police identify victim of New Haven shooting, still searching for suspect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are still tracking down the person who shot and killed a 24-year-old man on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the 600 block on Elm Street.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Darrell Stokes. Darrell had a 4-year-old son. He lived on Elm Street with his girlfriend and her family.

“I heard close to 7 shots. So I wouldn’t dare stick my head out the window,” said Thomas Montanez, a neighbor.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation say Stokes was shot at least once in the head.

New Haven Police say Stokes was rushed to the hospital but he later died. Detectives spent hours documenting the scene, collecting evidence and talking with witnesses.

Friends and family held an impromptu vigil and lit candles for Stokes near the YNHH Saint Raphael Campus.

His mother didn’t want to go on camera but wanted everyone to know her son was a good man who loved his child. He graduated from West Haven High and went to college in New York.

Darrell Stokes’ murder comes during a particularly violent stretch in the New Haven area these last several weeks, including five people recently shot at a Hamden house party and an 8-year-old shot while sleeping in New Haven.

Police sources said Stokes was known to police; his name has come up in several recent shooting investigations as a possible suspect. Investigators believe his murder was retaliation.

Stokes was previously shot in Winchester Avenue in New Haven in March 2016, along with Devin Myles, police sources said. Both survived that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

