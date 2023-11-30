MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An intoxicated driver drove through a construction zone, hit an occupied police cruiser and damaged tens of thousands of dollars of equipment, according to the Meriden Police Department.

Officers were on traffic control at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the construction site on Lewis Avenue near the Meriden Mall when 38-year-old Francisco Pabon, of Meriden, drove his 2017 Ford Explorer into the cruiser, according to police. Authorities said that there were traffic cones around the cruiser at the time, and that the vehicle had its emergency lights on.

The crash pushed the cruiser 20 feet away from where it was parked. Pabon then kept driving, hitting and damaging a pump trailer worth $30,000, according to police. He struck bypass piping and jumped a curb. He ran away from his SUV once it became disabled, and was caught by officers.

Pabon was taken to a hospital and released. The officer was also hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The crash caused water to spray over Lewis Avenue, freeze and make the road temporarily “impassable,” according to police.

Pabon has been charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, assault on a police officer, six counts of reckless endangerment, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, evading responsibility causing injury, evading responsibility causing property damage and operating without a license.

He was assigned a $250,000 bond.